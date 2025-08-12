Holiday announced on August 13 in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: The authorities in Islamabad announced a local holiday for Wednesday, August 13, 2025, in preparation for the Independence Day celebrations and the victory in Marka-e-Haq (the battle of truth). The notification shared by Islamabad Deputy Commissioner Irfan Nawaz Memon confirmed that government offices, except those of essential services such as MCI, CDA, ICT Administration, ICT Police, IESCO, SNGPL, and hospitals, will remain closed.

The announcement comes as the country gears up to celebrate the 78th Independence Day. Official buildings across Islamabad are decorated with national flags and lights, while vehicles and rooftops are adorned with flags. Stalls selling flags, buntings, and green-and-white children’s clothing have also been set up in markets.

This year’s celebrations are further heightened by the success in the operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos under Marka-e-Haq, which has added a sense of pride to the festivities. In addition, a ban has been imposed on the sale and use of plastic horns (bajay) in the capital in preparation for the celebrations.

Vibrant green and white flags, cultural displays, and artistic installations have adorned the city, radiating the spirit of freedom and national pride.