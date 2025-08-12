Gold prices in Pakistan experience frequent fluctuations, primarily influenced by trends in the international market. These variations are reflected in the rates provided by local gold markets and Sarafa markets in different cities across the country.
Gold prices in Pakistan: Rates for today – August 12, 2025
