Drowned by design

The recent urban flooding in Rawalpindi has once again exposed the alarming failure of city planning and disaster preparedness. Within hours of heavy rainfall, roads were submerged, underpasses flooded, and daily life came to a standstill — yet again. Videos circulating on social media showed cars floating in water and families wading through waist-deep streets. This is not nature’s fury — this is administrative negligence.

Despite repeated incidents every monsoon, authorities have not implemented long-term drainage solutions or improved early warning systems. Billions are allocated each year for infrastructure, yet basic storm water management remains ineffective. It is unacceptable that citizens suffer the same chaos year after year while decision-makers offer only lip service.

Urban flooding is no longer a seasonal inconvenience — it’s a public safety crisis. The government must take accountability and launch an immediate review of existing drainage systems, improve coordination between disaster management authorities and the city administration, and engage experts in climate-resilient urban planning.

Band aid solutions won’t save Rawalpindi from sinking again. What we need is action — not excuses.

MALEEHA ALI

ISLAMABAD