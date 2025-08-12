China, Brazil can set example of unity, self-reliance in Global South: Xi

BEIJING: Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Tuesday that China is prepared to work with Brazil to set an example of unity and self-reliance among major countries in the Global South, and to jointly build a more just world and a more sustainable planet.

Xi made these remarks during his phone conversation with Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

China-Brazil relations are at their strongest in history, with the development of a China-Brazil community with a shared future and the alignment of their strategies making a good start and progressing smoothly, Xi said.

The Chinese side is prepared to collaborate with Brazil to capitalize on opportunities, enhance coordination, and achieve more mutually beneficial cooperation results, he added.

Xi also said that China supports the Brazilian people in defending their national sovereignty and backing Brazil in protecting its legitimate rights and interests, urging all countries to unite in firmly opposing unilateralism and protectionism.

Noting that the BRICS mechanism is a key platform for building consensus in the Global South, Xi congratulated Brazil on successfully hosting the recent BRICS Summit.

Xi called on Global South nations to work together to uphold international fairness and justice, defend the fundamental norms of international relations, and protect the legitimate rights and interests of developing countries.

China and Brazil should continue to address global challenges, ensure the success of the upcoming UN Climate Change Conference in the Brazilian city of Belem, and promote the “Friends of Peace” group’s role in facilitating the political settlement of the Ukraine crisis, he said.

For his part, Lula said Brazil values its relationship with China and looks forward to strengthening cooperation, deepening strategic alignment, and promoting greater development of bilateral ties.

He briefed Xi on the recent state of Brazil’s relations with the United States, as well as Brazil’s steadfast principled stance on protecting its sovereignty.

Lula praised China’s efforts to promote multilateralism and protect free trade principles, as well as its responsible role in international affairs.

The Brazilian side, he said, is prepared to improve communication and coordination with China in multilateral mechanisms like the BRICS, oppose unilateral bullying practices, and protect the shared interests of all countries.