Brad Pitt home burglary suspects caught following separate break-in

By Web Desk

Four individuals connected to the burglary at Brad Pitt’s Los Feliz home earlier this summer have been arrested following their involvement in another unrelated home burglary. The suspects were apprehended in Orange County on August 7, with two of them—Damari Zair Charles and Jaquory Arman Watson, both 18—booked at the Theo Lacy Jail Complex in Orange, California.

Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) officer Drake Madison confirmed the arrests to Entertainment Weekly but declined to provide further details. According to booking documents, the suspects were linked to a break-in on the 2300 block of N. Edgemont Drive, but the identity of the residence owner has not been disclosed.

Charles and Watson, who face charges of first-degree burglary, are being held without bail and have pleaded not guilty, as reported by PEOPLE. Legal representatives for the suspects were not immediately available for comment.

In connection with the June 25 burglary at Brad Pitt’s residence, the actor was not at home during the break-in. Authorities confirmed that the suspects entered the property around 10:30 p.m. through a front window, ransacked the house, and made off with stolen goods. At the time, Pitt was away on a media tour promoting his film F1: The Movie, which released on June 27.

Pitt, who purchased the home for $5.5 million from oil heiress Aileen Getty in April 2023, has not commented on the incident. Recently, the actor’s personal life made headlines with the passing of his mother, Jane Etta Pitt, at 84, and an interview with his ex-wife Jennifer Aniston, who revealed she still speaks about him with Gwyneth Paltrow.

