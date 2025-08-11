Three brothers poisoned to death in Dera Ghazi Khan

DERA GHAZI KHAN: Three young brothers tragically died in Taunsa Sharif, Dera Ghazi Khan, after their health deteriorated under mysterious circumstances. The father of the deceased, Khwaja Ghayasullah, filed a murder case, suspecting that his sons, aged one to four, were poisoned. Local sources revealed that the family was embroiled in property disputes, which may have played a role in the incident.

The first victim, one-year-old Muhammad Umar, died at Taunsa Sharif Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital. Two other brothers, two-year-old Ghulam Muhammad and four-year-old Moinuddin, were transferred to the Children’s Hospital in Multan, where they also passed away. All three children were initially brought to the THQ hospital.

The local District Police Officer (DPO), Tariq Wilayat, visited the family home and gathered details about the incident. Based on the father’s suspicion of poisoning, the police immediately registered a case under Sections 302 and 324 and began an investigation. Samples from the children’s bodies have been sent to a forensic lab for further analysis.

A large crowd, including police and administration officials, attended the children’s funeral at Darbar Alia Sulaymaniyah, following which they were laid to rest.

In a separate incident, a 13-year-old girl and a man were shot dead by a rival group in Basti Jumna Chandia, near Dera Ghazi Khan. The victims, Rabia and Shafqat, were shot over an old enmity while fertilizing their land. The assailants, Fayyaz Sajjad and Riaz, opened fire when the victims came near a road. Police have launched an investigation into the killings.