Statebitten

Snakebite remains a serious public health threat in many endemic regions of Pakistan, particularly in Tharparkar. The recent rains, while a blessing for agriculture, have led to a surge in venomous snake encounters, especially in rural and farming communities.

In Tharparkar, where agriculture resumes after rainfall, dozens of individuals have already been hospitalised due to snakebites. Health officials have confirmed that at least 63 snakebite victims are currently under treatment at the District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital in Mithi, while government hospitals across the district have also reported a spike in cases.

From January to July this year, a total of 197 snakebite cases were treated in public health facilities across the district. Most of these patients required immediate administration of the anti-snake venom (ASV) vaccine, which neutralises the life-threatening neurotoxic and cardiotoxic effects of snake venom. However, there is an alarming shortage of ASV vaccines in the region.

Tharparkar, home to a variety of venomous snakes, including vipers, has not received its required supply of ASV vaccines from the National Institute of Health (NIH) in Islamabad, which is the only facility in Pakistan that manufactures this life-saving vaccine. Due to this shortage, many basic health units (BHUs) and rural health centres (RHCs) are unable to meet the urgent demand.

The situation is further aggravated by inadequate cold storage facilities in remote villages, many of which still lack electricity supply. As a result, patients have to be referred to faraway hospitals, causing dangerous delays in treatment.

The delay or unavailability of ASV vaccine has already cost human lives, especially among those living in remote desert villages. Local communities and social activists have been rightly urging both the federal and provincial governments to ensure an immediate and consistent supply of ASV vaccines to Tharparkar.

These life-saving vaccines are critical for preventing deaths and safeguarding the health and lives of some of the country’s most vulnerable populations.

ALI NAWAZ RAHIMOO

UMERKOT