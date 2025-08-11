NATIONAL

Section 144 imposed ahead of Chehlum 

By News Desk

In response to security concerns surrounding Chehlum, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has implemented Section 144 in 13 districts of the province. The restrictions, which will remain in effect from August 9 to August 15, cover Peshawar, Kohat, Hangu, Bannu, Tank, Dera Ismail Khan, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Haripur, Nowshera, Kurram, Mardan, and Lakki Marwat.

The ban includes restrictions on wall chalking, pillion riding, inflammatory speeches, gatherings of five or more people, display of weapons, use of loudspeakers, distribution of objectionable materials, tinted vehicle windows, aerial firing, and the sale or purchase of petroleum products in bottles. Additionally, there will be no fireworks or presence on rooftops along the Chehlum procession routes, and the movement of Afghan nationals in public places is also prohibited. Authorities have urged the public to adhere strictly to these directives to ensure peace and security during the processions.

