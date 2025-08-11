Schools face penalties for defying government orders

LAHORE: The District Education Authority (DEA) has taken a firm stand against private schools in Lahore that continue to operate despite the Punjab government’s directive to extend summer vacations due to extreme weather. In response to reports that some institutions have ignored these orders, the DEA has instructed its field officers to take immediate action against any school found in violation of the directive.

The authority issued a notification, emphasizing that field officers must strictly enforce all government mandates without exception. Schools failing to comply could face immediate punitive actions, including the sealing of premises and legal proceedings. The DEA made it clear that there would be no leniency for any violations, ensuring that the education sector adheres to government regulations.

In an effort to involve the community, the DEA has set up a complaint cell where parents, local residents, and concerned citizens can report non-compliant institutions. The cell is designed to ensure swift responses and effective follow-up on complaints. While the notification did not specify the exact nature of the directives, sources suggest that the extension of summer vacations across the province is the primary reason behind the crackdown.

The decision to extend the holidays until September 1 was made by the provincial school education department, citing concerns over students’ safety in the ongoing heatwave. Both public and private schools are required to remain closed, as the government prioritizes the health and well-being of students during the extreme weather conditions.

In addition to enforcing school closures, the government has been closely monitoring private institutions for compliance with safety regulations, fee rules, and registration requirements. In past instances, several private schools faced action for violating these rules, including charging excessive fees and operating without proper registration.

The education authority reiterated its zero-tolerance policy, especially when the safety of students is at stake. “The instructions are clear – no school should operate against government orders. Those who defy will face strict consequences,” an official stated.

In previous enforcement campaigns, the DEA has sealed schools for non-compliance with regulations and imposed heavy fines. In some cases, the management of these schools faced legal action. The DEA has also urged parents not to send their children to schools that have not received clearance to open. They are encouraged to report any violations to the complaint cell to ensure timely action.

Should the weather conditions improve and the government decide to reopen schools early, a new notification will be issued. Until then, the government insists that all schools remain closed as per the current directive.

Meanwhile, members of the private school community have voiced concerns over the extended break. Kashif Adeeb Jawdani, President of the All Pakistan Private Schools Management Association, expressed confusion over the prolonged holiday, citing the normal weather conditions in some parts of Punjab. He and others have raised concerns about the potential academic loss caused by the extension.