NATIONAL

Pre-Medical Class 12 results 2025 announced: Private school girls dominate top spots

By Web Desk

The Higher Secondary Education Board Karachi has officially announced the results of the Class XII Science (Pre-Medical) annual examinations. The top three positions have been claimed by female students from private educational institutions, showcasing strong academic performance in the competitive pre-medical stream.

According to the Controller of Examinations, Zarina Rashid, a total of 28,259 candidates registered for the examinations, out of which 27,323 appeared. The overall pass percentage stood at 56.99%, with 15,572 students successfully passing the exams.

The female students’ impressive performance is highlighted by the fact that all three position holders are enrolled in private colleges, underscoring the continued excellence in education among female students in the pre-medical sector.

For those looking to check their results, they can be accessed here: Class 12 Pre-Medical Annual Results 2025.

Previous article
Gold prices in Pakistan: Rates for today – August 11, 2025
Web Desk
Web Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

NATIONAL

Six Jaffar Express bogies derailed after blast in Mastung, no loss...

Incident comes 3 days after the train escaped a disaster in Sibi, where a bomb planted near track exploded just after it passed...

PMDC denies MDCAT fee hike claims

Girls lead the way in HSC-II exams

Dar, Turkish counterpart discuss regional, int’l developments in phone call

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Facebook Instagram Twitter
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.