Pre-Medical Class 12 results 2025 announced: Private school girls dominate top spots

The Higher Secondary Education Board Karachi has officially announced the results of the Class XII Science (Pre-Medical) annual examinations. The top three positions have been claimed by female students from private educational institutions, showcasing strong academic performance in the competitive pre-medical stream.

According to the Controller of Examinations, Zarina Rashid, a total of 28,259 candidates registered for the examinations, out of which 27,323 appeared. The overall pass percentage stood at 56.99%, with 15,572 students successfully passing the exams.

The female students’ impressive performance is highlighted by the fact that all three position holders are enrolled in private colleges, underscoring the continued excellence in education among female students in the pre-medical sector.

For those looking to check their results, they can be accessed here: Class 12 Pre-Medical Annual Results 2025.