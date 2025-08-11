NATIONAL

PML-N leadership hold special meeting in Dunga Gali

By News Desk

MURREE: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, and PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif held a special meeting on Monday in Dunga Gali, Murree, where important political and governmental issues were discussed.

According to sources, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif traveled from Islamabad to Murree via the Expressway, with heightened security measures in place.

Upon arrival in Dunga Gali, the Prime Minister proceeded directly to the location of the meeting without stopping in Murree. Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz had already arrived in Changla Gali the previous day.

Security around the area was visibly increased, and all roadside markets along the route were closed prior to Shehbaz Sharif’s arrival. The meeting, which took place in Dunga Gali, focused on discussions surrounding the country’s political situation, ongoing governmental affairs, and PML-N party matters.

The leadership also reviewed the performance of both the federal and Punjab governments. This special meeting comes after the Sharif trio spent the last two weekends in Changla Gali and Dunga Gali.

The political discussions appear to be part of PML-N’s ongoing efforts to assess their position and strategize for the upcoming political landscape.

