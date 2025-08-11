PMDC denies MDCAT fee hike claims

The Pakistan Medical & Dental Council (PM\&DC) has clarified that reports of an 80% fee hike for the Medical & Dental Colleges Admission Test (MDCAT) 2025 are false and misleading. In a statement issued on Saturday, the council confirmed that only a nominal fee increase has been made to cover operational costs related to security, logistics, and other exam-related expenses.

The MDCAT 2025, scheduled for October 5, will have a fee of Rs9,000, a modest Rs1,000 increase from the previous year’s fee of Rs8,000. This represents a 12.5% rise, not the exaggerated 80% as circulated on social media.

Registration for the exam is open from August 8 to August 25, with a late registration option available until September 1, 2025. The MDCAT will be paper-based and consist of 180 multiple-choice questions, with no negative marking. It will be held in various cities across Pakistan, as well as in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia for international candidates.

PM\&DC also stated that the exam will be conducted by universities designated by federal and provincial authorities, with a uniform syllabus developed by the council. The fee adjustment was made at the request of the universities due to rising operational costs.

The council emphasized its commitment to maintaining quality and ensuring equal opportunities for all candidates while keeping the exam accessible.