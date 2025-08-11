NATIONAL

PMDC denies MDCAT fee hike claims

By News Desk

The Pakistan Medical & Dental Council (PM\&DC) has clarified that reports of an 80% fee hike for the Medical & Dental Colleges Admission Test (MDCAT) 2025 are false and misleading. In a statement issued on Saturday, the council confirmed that only a nominal fee increase has been made to cover operational costs related to security, logistics, and other exam-related expenses.

The MDCAT 2025, scheduled for October 5, will have a fee of Rs9,000, a modest Rs1,000 increase from the previous year’s fee of Rs8,000. This represents a 12.5% rise, not the exaggerated 80% as circulated on social media.

Registration for the exam is open from August 8 to August 25, with a late registration option available until September 1, 2025. The MDCAT will be paper-based and consist of 180 multiple-choice questions, with no negative marking. It will be held in various cities across Pakistan, as well as in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia for international candidates.

PM\&DC also stated that the exam will be conducted by universities designated by federal and provincial authorities, with a uniform syllabus developed by the council. The fee adjustment was made at the request of the universities due to rising operational costs.

The council emphasized its commitment to maintaining quality and ensuring equal opportunities for all candidates while keeping the exam accessible.

Previous article
Girls lead the way in HSC-II exams
Next article
Six Jaffar Express bogies derailed after blast in Mastung, no loss of life
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

World

‘Self-amusement’: Chinese expert spurns India’s claims on downing Pakistani jets

BEIJING: China’s former defense attaché in South Asia Cheng Xizhong on Sunday spurned India’s much-delayed claim that it had shot down six Pakistani aircraft...

Breaking silence on menstrual and maternal health: The dilemma of Pakistan’s working-class women 

Islamabad to get 50 new sports grounds

Field Marshal Munir says his 2nd US visit marks ‘a new dimension in Pak-US ties’

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Facebook Instagram Twitter
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.