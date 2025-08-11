Pakistan rubbishes India’s claim of ‘nuclear blackmail’

— India’s remarks regarding field marshal’s statement ‘another demonstration of chronic tendency to distort facts’: FO

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Monday strongly rejected remarks by the Indian Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) accusing Pakistan of nuclear blackmail, calling the allegations misleading and baseless.

Responding to media queries regarding the Indian MEA’s statement on remarks attributed to Field Marshal Asim Munir, the Foreign Office said Islamabad viewed the Indian accusations as “yet another demonstration of their chronic tendency to distorting facts and twisting statements out of context.”

“The Indian narrative of an alleged ‘nuclear blackmail’ is a misleading and self-serving construct. Pakistan remains firmly opposed to the use or threat of use of force,” the statement said.

It criticised India’s “sabre rattling and war mongering whenever confronted,” which it said “invite unfounded allegations bereft of rationality.”

Pakistan reaffirmed its status as a “responsible nuclear weapon state with an elaborate command and control structure under full civilian control,” emphasising it “has always exercised discipline and restraint” on issues of such gravity.

The FO highlighted Pakistan’s “sustained and credible counterterrorism efforts” that have received international recognition and dismissed the Indian MEA’s claims as “spurious insinuations… without a shred of evidence.”

The statement also criticised India for invoking other countries to pressure Pakistan, calling the move “pointless” and a “futile attempt to unnecessarily involve other countries,” which it said “reflects India’s lack of diplomatic confidence.”

Pakistan vowed to “continue to act as a responsible member of the comity of nations,” but warned that “any act of Indian aggression or violation of Pakistan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity will be met with an immediate and matching response.” “The onus of any ensuing escalation will rest squarely with the Indian leadership,” the statement concluded.

India on Monday accused Pakistan of “sabre rattling” and “irresponsibility” after media reports on alleged remarks about nuclear threats in South Asia made by COAS Munir while on a visit to the United States.

Indian media reports, citing sources, quoted Field Marshal Asim Munir as saying: “We are a nuclear nation. If we think we are going down, we’ll take half the world down with us”. An excerpt of his speech shared by Pakistani security officials did not include the “nuclear nation” remarks.

Randhir Jaiswal, spokesperson for India’s foreign ministry, said: “Nuclear sabre-rattling is Pakistan’s stock-in-trade,” adding: “The international community can draw its own conclusions on the irresponsibility inherent in such remarks.” He said it was also regrettable that the reported remarks should have been made while in a friendly third country.

In a version of the speech shared by Pakistani security officials, Field Marshal Munir was quoted as saying: “The (Indian) aggression has brought the region to the brink of a dangerously escalating war, where a bilateral conflict due to any miscalculation will be a grave mistake.”

He was on a visit to the US to attend a farewell event for General Michael Kurilla, the 15th commander of the United States Central Command. India previously lodged a private diplomatic protest with Washington when President Donald Trump hosted him for a lunch at the White House in June.

Analysts have said that India’s disagreement with Washington over the May 10 ceasefire with Pakistan, and Trump’s renewed engagement with Islamabad, have contributed to a recent setback in ties between India and the US under the Trump administration.