NATIONAL

Islamabad to get 50 new sports grounds

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has announced plans to build 25 cricket grounds and 25 football grounds throughout Islamabad, along with several modern sports complexes in different sectors. This initiative is aimed at promoting sports and encouraging a healthy lifestyle among residents.

The project is designed to provide improved recreational facilities, particularly for the youth, while also contributing to the beautification and community development of the capital. The decision was made during a high-level meeting chaired by CDA Chairman and Chief Commissioner Islamabad Muhammad Ali Randhawa at the CDA Headquarters. Randhawa stated, “The project reflects the authority’s commitment to enhancing public facilities and creating more spaces for physical activity. These grounds and complexes will be state-of-the-art, ensuring that Islamabad’s residents have access to quality sports infrastructure.”

In addition to the new sports facilities, the project includes a broader development agenda, which encompasses upgrading major roads, building new underpasses to ease traffic congestion, improving park lighting, restoring green spaces, and installing modern streetlights throughout the city. The sports grounds will be strategically located across various sectors to ensure easy access for all communities. Existing football and cricket grounds will also be upgraded, and new paddle courts and pedestrian bridges will be added to recreational areas.

Randhawa emphasized that transparency and quality will be maintained throughout the project’s execution.

Previous article
Field Marshal Munir says his 2nd US visit marks ‘a new dimension in Pak-US ties’
Next article
Breaking silence on menstrual and maternal health: The dilemma of Pakistan’s working-class women 
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

NATIONAL

Schools face penalties for defying government orders

LAHORE: The District Education Authority (DEA) has taken a firm stand against private schools in Lahore that continue to operate despite the Punjab government’s...

‘Self-amusement’: Chinese expert spurns India’s claims on downing Pakistani jets

Breaking silence on menstrual and maternal health: The dilemma of Pakistan’s working-class women 

Field Marshal Munir says his 2nd US visit marks ‘a new dimension in Pak-US ties’

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Facebook Instagram Twitter
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.