Imran Khan petitions IHC for regular medical checks during imprisonment

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder and former Prime Minister Imran Khan, along with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, has petitioned the Islamabad High Court (IHC) to allow for regular medical examinations during his imprisonment.

The 72-year-old leader’s petition raises concerns over his significant weight loss and potential underlying health issues.

Filed through Khan’s legal team, the petition requests that medical staff from Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital — which maintains Khan’s medical records — be permitted to conduct monthly checkups.

The petition names the Punjab government, Inspector General of Prisons, and Shaukat Khanum Hospital as respondents. It emphasizes that Khan’s health must be regularly monitored to prevent any complications arising from inadequate medical care in prison.

Khan’s legal team argues that the prison’s medical facilities are insufficient for the comprehensive health checks required by the former prime minister. They stress that having access to a specialized medical team is vital to ensure his health does not deteriorate further.

KP CM Gandapur framed the issue as one of basic human rights, asserting that political differences should not prevent the provision of necessary healthcare.

In addition to health concerns, Khan’s legal battles continue to unfold. The Supreme Court has scheduled a hearing for August 12, 2025, to address Khan’s bail appeals in relation to the May 9 incidents. A three-member bench led by Chief Justice Yahya Afridi will hear the case.

Meanwhile, the hearing for the Tosha Khana II case, involving Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi, has been postponed. Originally set to take place in Adiala Jail, the case will now be heard at the Judicial Complex in Islamabad at a later date.

Khan’s political and legal challenges continue to dominate headlines as his supporters and legal team work to secure both his health and freedom amid ongoing court proceedings.