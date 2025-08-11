Govt begins second phase of Hajj applications for 2026 pilgrimage

ISLAMABAD: The second phase for the submission of Hajj applications for 2026 has officially commenced, with the Ministry of Religious Affairs now accepting applications via its online portal and designated banks.

The application deadline is set for August 16, and pilgrims are required to submit their applications along with the first instalment of expenses.

In this phase, unregistered pilgrims have the opportunity to apply, and application collection will cease once the government scheme quota is filled. The second instalment will be collected from pilgrims on November 1.

To be eligible for Hajj, applicants must be born before March 1, 2014. Female pilgrims can perform Hajj without a mahram by submitting a prescribed form available at the banks. Pilgrims can also apply and pay their expenses online for convenience.

Overseas Pakistanis can apply through a close relative at nominated banks, but will need to submit their medical fitness certificates upon arrival in Pakistan. Once the government’s quota is filled, the ministry will halt further application submissions.

Saudi Arabia has allocated a total of 179,210 spots for Pakistani pilgrims for the 2026 Hajj. Of these, 129,210 will be available under the government scheme, with the remainder assigned to private tour operators.

Under the government scheme, applicants can choose between two Hajj packages: a long-duration package lasting 38 to 42 days or a shorter package of 20 to 25 days. The estimated costs range from Rs 1,150,000 to Rs 1,250,000 ($4,050 to $4,236).

The first instalment was collected from registered pilgrims from August 4 to 9. Those opting for the long-duration package paid Rs 500,000, while those selecting the shorter package paid Rs 550,000.

In response to concerns that the target of 1.2 million pilgrims may not be reached with only 450,000 registered pilgrims, the Ministry of Religious Affairs has decided to open the application process to unregistered pilgrims, hoping to increase the number of applicants before the deadline.