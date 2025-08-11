Girls lead the way in HSC-II exams

KARACHI: The Board of Intermediate Education Karachi (BIEK) has announced the results for the annual second-year intermediate pre-medical group exams for 2025, and once again, girls have outshined their male counterparts, securing the top three positions.

Fatima Siddiqui from Bahria College Karsaz topped the exams with an impressive 1021 marks out of 1100. Manza Khan, also from Bahria College Karsaz, claimed the second position with 1016 marks. Anousha Naveed from the College of Emerging Technologies secured the third position with 1015 marks.

A total of 28,259 students had registered for the pre-medical exams, with 27,323 appearing for the test. Out of these, 15,572 students were successful, leading to a pass percentage of 56.99%.