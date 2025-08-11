NATIONAL

Girls lead the way in HSC-II exams

By News Desk

KARACHI: The Board of Intermediate Education Karachi (BIEK) has announced the results for the annual second-year intermediate pre-medical group exams for 2025, and once again, girls have outshined their male counterparts, securing the top three positions.

Fatima Siddiqui from Bahria College Karsaz topped the exams with an impressive 1021 marks out of 1100. Manza Khan, also from Bahria College Karsaz, claimed the second position with 1016 marks. Anousha Naveed from the College of Emerging Technologies secured the third position with 1015 marks.

A total of 28,259 students had registered for the pre-medical exams, with 27,323 appearing for the test. Out of these, 15,572 students were successful, leading to a pass percentage of 56.99%.

Previous article
Dar, Turkish counterpart discuss regional, int’l developments in phone call
Next article
PMDC denies MDCAT fee hike claims
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

World

‘Self-amusement’: Chinese expert spurns India’s claims on downing Pakistani jets

BEIJING: China’s former defense attaché in South Asia Cheng Xizhong on Sunday spurned India’s much-delayed claim that it had shot down six Pakistani aircraft...

Breaking silence on menstrual and maternal health: The dilemma of Pakistan’s working-class women 

Islamabad to get 50 new sports grounds

Field Marshal Munir says his 2nd US visit marks ‘a new dimension in Pak-US ties’

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Facebook Instagram Twitter
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.