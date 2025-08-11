Field Marshal Munir says his 2nd US visit marks ‘a new dimension in Pak-US ties’

Army chief says India wants to present itself as a ‘Vishva Guru’ (global teacher), but in practice, it is nothing like that

Terms India’s RAW involvement in transnational terrorist activities a cause of serious concern at global level

Says occupied Kashmir is not an internal matter of India but an unfinished international agenda

Says Pakistan extremely grateful to President Trump, ‘whose strategic leadership has not only stopped Pak-India war but also prevented many wars in the world’

Says overseas Pakistanis are not a case of ‘brain drain’ rather a ‘brain gain,’ calling Pakistanis living abroad really source of dignity and pride

Social media has become a powerful medium, but anti-state elements also use it to create manufactured chaos: COAS

Attends retirement ceremony of outgoing Commander Centcom Gen Michael E. Kurilla, and the Change of Command Ceremony

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Field Marshal Asim Munir on Sunday said his second visit to the United States in just one and a half months marked a “new dimension” in ties between Washington and Islamabad, state media reported on Sunday.

Field Marshal Munir is undertaking an official visit to the United States and has engaged in high-level interactions with senior political and military leadership, as well as members of the Pakistani diaspora, the military’s media wing said on Sunday.

In June, COAS Asim Munir had undertaken a five-day official visit to US and had met with US President Donald Trump over a luncheon, becoming the first serving army chief to have a face-to-face meeting with a sitting US president.

In a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on the visit, said, “In Tampa, COAS attended the Retirement Ceremony of outgoing Commander of the United States Central Command (Centcom), General Michael E. Kurilla, and the Change of Command Ceremony marking the assumption of command by Admiral Brad Cooper.”

#ISPR

Rawalpindi, 10 August 2025 Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), Chief of Army Staff (#COAS), #Pakistan Army, during an official visit to the United States, engaged in high-level interactions with senior political and military leadership, as well as members of the… pic.twitter.com/u9nFRHfuPZ — Pakistan Armed Forces News 🇵🇰 (@PakistanFauj) August 10, 2025

“COAS lauded General Kurilla’s exemplary leadership and his invaluable contributions to strengthening bilateral military cooperation and extended his best wishes to Admiral Cooper, expressing confidence in continued collaboration to address shared security challenges.”

In June, Gen Kurilla hailed Pakistan as a “phenomenal partner” in the arena of counter-terrorism, citing their struggle against terrorism in Balochistan and against terrorist groups like the Islamic State.

The field marshal also met with Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Dan Caine, where matters of mutual professional interest were discussed, and Munir extended an invitation to General Caine to visit Pakistan.

#ISPR

Rawalpindi, 10 August 2025 Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), Chief of Army Staff (COAS), #Pakistan Army, undertakes an official visit to the United States. During the visit, #COAS engaged in high-level interactions with senior political and military leadership, as… pic.twitter.com/ISRYaXela7 — Pakistan Armed Forces News 🇵🇰 (@PakistanFauj) August 10, 2025

The army chief also interacted with the chiefs of defense from friendly nations on the sidelines of the meeting, ISPR said.

Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Islamic Republic of #Pakistan, attends United States (U.S.) Central Command (@CENTCOM) change of Command Ceremony, Thank you, General Michael Kurilla Welcome, Admiral Brad Cooper#AsimMunir #COAS #ISPR pic.twitter.com/XtFJisC5J7 — Pakistan Armed Forces News 🇵🇰 (@PakistanFauj) August 10, 2025

Meanwhile, addressing members of the Pakistani diaspora in the US in Tampa, Florida, Field Marshal Munir was quoted as having said, “My second visit after a gap of just one and a half months marks a new dimension in Pak-US relations.”

He added that the aim of these visits was to take the relations on a constructive, sustainable, and positive path.

Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir while addressing Pakistani community in the US 🇺🇸 🇵🇰 pic.twitter.com/faIz3Dm6Uj — Pakistan Strategic Forum (@ForumStrategic) August 10, 2025

“It is an honour for me to address Pakistanis living in the US,” he said, adding, “Overseas Pakistanis are a source of pride and dignity and are as enthusiastic as other Pakistanis.”

Speaking on regional issues, the army chief said, “India wants to present itself as a ‘Vishva Guru’ (global teacher), but in practice, it is nothing like that.”

“The involvement of India’s intelligence agency, RAW [Research and Analysis Wing], in transnational terrorist activities is a cause of serious concern at the global level,” he added.

He cited the example of the killing of a Sikh leader in Canada, the case of eight Indian naval officers in Qatar, and incidents like Kulbhushan Jadhav.

“Pakistan has fought a successful diplomatic war against India’s discriminatory and duplicitous policies,” Field Marshal Munir added.

Commenting on the recent conflict with India, the COAS said, “This Indian aggression has brought the region to the brink of a dangerously flaming war, where any mistake would lead to a bilateral conflict.”

He also said that Pakistan was extremely grateful to US President Donald Trump, “whose strategic leadership has not only stopped the Pakistan-India war but also prevented many wars in the world.”

Touch upon the Kashmir issue, Field Marshal He said, “Occupied Kashmir is not an internal matter of India rather an unfinished international agenda,” quoting Quaid-e-Azam, who had termed Kashmir the “jugular vein” of Pakistan.

He added that there were also UN Security Council resolutions on occupied Kashmir, and Pakistan fully supports these resolutions.

Shedding light on the topic of terrorism, the COAS said, “Many terrorist organisations from Afghanistan, including Fitna al-Khawarij, are active against Pakistan.”

“There is no sympathy for terrorists, and they will have to face justice with all their might,” he continued. “Pakistan is the last stronghold against terrorism at this time.”

He added that Pakistan’s progress and prosperity are linked to Pakistanis living around the world, saying, “Pakistan is currently the last bulwark against terrorism.”

The army chief said a potential trade deal with the United States is expected to bring significant investment.

He said Pakistanis living abroad are a source of dignity and pride, and they are as passionate and committed as those in Pakistan. “Overseas Pakistanis are not a case of “brain drain” but rather a “brain gain,” he added.

Addressing the role of digital platforms, Field Marshal Munir said, “Social media has become a powerful medium, but anti-state elements also use it to create manufactured chaos.” Quoting the Holy Qur’an, he added, “O you who believe, if a wicked person comes to you with news, ascertain the truth, lest you harm people unwittingly and afterwards become full of regret for what you have done.”

He emphasized the importance of understanding the younger generation. “The thinking, relationships, and priorities of the new generation are different, and understanding them is the need of the hour,” he said, noting that a potential trade agreement with the United States could bring “substantial investment.”

Talking about the success achieved on the diplomatic front, COAS Munir said Pakistan had achieved “notable successes,” with memoranda of understanding under implementation with the United States, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and China to enhance economic cooperation and investment.

He said Pakistan’s youth—64 percent of its population—were brimming with potential. He also hailed recent diplomatic and security gains against India as “the result of Allah Almighty’s blessing, the collective effort of the nation, the foresight and resolve of political leadership, and the professional skill of our brave armed forces.”

“The question before us is no longer whether we will rise,” he said. “The question is how soon and with how much strength we will rise. Let us, with a new spirit and purpose, move forward while preserving the legacy of our forefathers.”