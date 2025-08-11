EV scooters for minority and women workers

KARACHI: The Workers Welfare Board Sindh (WWBS) has announced a series of initiatives aimed at supporting industrial workers from minority communities and women. As part of the Maarka-e-Haq and Independence Day celebrations, the board will provide electric bikes to these workers.

Sindh Labour Secretary Rafiq Qureshi stated that to strengthen the financial position of the WWBS, the board plans to invest Rs3 billion in Shariah-compliant Sukuk Bonds, approved by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP). This move is expected to generate funds for expanding welfare facilities for workers.