NATIONAL

EV scooters for minority and women workers

By News Desk

KARACHI: The Workers Welfare Board Sindh (WWBS) has announced a series of initiatives aimed at supporting industrial workers from minority communities and women. As part of the Maarka-e-Haq and Independence Day celebrations, the board will provide electric bikes to these workers.

Sindh Labour Secretary Rafiq Qureshi stated that to strengthen the financial position of the WWBS, the board plans to invest Rs3 billion in Shariah-compliant Sukuk Bonds, approved by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP). This move is expected to generate funds for expanding welfare facilities for workers.

Previous article
Ziarat assistant commissioner and son kidnapped, search operation underway
Next article
Govt begins second phase of Hajj applications for 2026 pilgrimage
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

NATIONAL

Imran Khan petitions IHC for regular medical checks during imprisonment

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder and former Prime Minister Imran Khan, along with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, has petitioned the Islamabad...

Blasts destroy school and bridge in Waziristan

PML-N leadership hold special meeting in Dunga Gali

COAS credits Trump with ‘preventing many wars’

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Facebook Instagram Twitter
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.