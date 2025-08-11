Drain the blame

Every year, when the monsoon clouds roll in, the people of our cities brace themselves — not for a pleasant change in weather, but for chaos. Streets become canals, homes are damaged, power shuts down, and daily life comes to a standstill. Urban flooding has become a regular tragedy, and what’s most heartbreaking is that much of it is preventable.

As someone who has seen the impact of even a few hours of rain in Lahore, I believe we need to speak honestly: this is not just nature’s fault — it’s ours too. The blame cannot lie with the government alone. Citizens must also take responsibility. When people throw garbage into drains or block waterways with construction debris, they directly contribute to the flooding. These actions may seem small but lead to devastating consequences — sometimes even the loss of homes and lives.

At the same time, the government must wake up to its duty. Cleaning drains after the rains start is too little, too late. There should be a proper cleaning system before the monsoon begins. Clear timelines, city-wide inspections and preparation are necessary. Moreover, the government should impose fines on individuals who dump waste into drains — not as punishment, but as a way to protect the larger community.

Urban flooding should no longer be treated as routine. It is a man-made crisis — and both our institutions and we, the people, must own it. There is need to raise awareness of the issue and encourage real change, before the next spell of rain becomes another season of regret.

IZZA ISRAR

LAHORE