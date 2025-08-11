Displacement continues from Mamond amid rising tensions

BAJAUR: The displacement of residents from Mamond tehsil in Bajaur continues as tensions in the area escalate, with the threat of a potential military operation prompting families to flee.

Local sources report that hundreds of families have already left the region, seeking safety in other parts of the district and beyond. The district administration has ordered the removal of maize crops planted within 100 meters of the roadside, giving farmers a three-day deadline to harvest their crops. This decision is based on security concerns and aims to mitigate risks in the volatile situation.

On Friday, the seventh round of the Bajaur Peace Jirga concluded without a breakthrough, as both sides raised objections to a particular clause under discussion, resulting in a deadlock. Peace Jirga member Sahibzada Haroonur Rasheed confirmed the impasse and stated that efforts are ongoing to resolve the issue. He emphasized that the Jirga remains committed to maintaining peace in the region.

Rasheed also urged both parties to exercise patience and restraint, reiterating that both sides have assured that civilians will not be harmed in case of any conflict.

In a significant development, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur summoned the Bajaur Jirga members to Peshawar on Saturday, August 9. This move is seen as an attempt to expedite peace talks and restore stability to the region.

Despite the setbacks, the Bajaur Peace Jirga continues to be a vital platform for dialogue, and mediators remain hopeful that progress will be made in the coming days.

