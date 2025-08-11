COAS credits Trump with ‘preventing many wars’

ISLAMABAD: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir has praised former US President Donald Trump for his efforts in preventing conflicts, including playing a pivotal role in brokering a ceasefire between Pakistan and India in May. Munir, who is currently on an official visit to the United States, discussed various issues with high-level American political and military leadership, as well as with members of the Pakistani diaspora.

Speaking to Pakistani Americans, Munir acknowledged the significant diplomatic successes Pakistan had achieved and credited Trump’s leadership for averting wars and creating opportunities for renewed bilateral engagement. He also praised the role of overseas Pakistanis, describing them as a “brain gain” rather than a brain drain, emphasizing that the ideas and global connections of the new generation are a valuable asset for the country’s progress.

On the subject of security and regional concerns, Munir reiterated that Pakistan has no tolerance for terrorism and is committed to holding terrorists accountable. He raised concerns about India’s involvement in terrorism through its Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) and emphasized that any aggression from India would be met with a swift and forceful response.

The COAS reaffirmed Pakistan’s stance on Jammu and Kashmir, reiterating that it is an internationally recognized dispute and not an internal matter of India. He invoked the words of Pakistan’s founder, Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, who described Kashmir as Pakistan’s “jugular vein.”

In addition to his meetings with US officials, Munir attended the retirement ceremony of US Central Command Chief General Michael E. Kurilla in Tampa and the change of command ceremony for Admiral Brad Cooper, the new Centcom chief. Munir also met with General Dan Caine, Chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff, and invited him to visit Pakistan.

The army chief’s visit follows a significant trip to Washington in June, which helped to recalibrate Pakistan-US relations. His visit underscores growing cooperation in military and regional security matters, with security ties between the two countries reportedly stronger than ever. This shift has been marked by a more open approach from the current US administration towards Pakistan, especially when compared to the previous Biden administration.