China urges Philippines to stop provocations in South China Sea

BEIJING: China on Monday called on the Philippines to immediately cease its infringement and provocative actions near Huangyan Dao, reaffirming China’s firm stance on safeguarding its territorial sovereignty and maritime rights.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian condemned the intrusion by multiple Philippine Coast Guard vessels, official ships, and fishing boats into China’s territorial waters on Monday, adding that a Philippine military aircraft also intruded into the air space of Huangyan Dao.

Lin pointed out that the Philippines’ actions have seriously infringed upon China’s sovereignty and rights, seriously undermining peace and stability at sea. “These moves are of a malign nature,” he added.

“It is legitimate and lawful for China to do what is necessary to safeguard our territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests in accordance with the law,” he noted.

The spokesperson emphasized that these intentional infringements and provocations are the root cause of the tensions.

China urges the Philippines to immediately cease these actions and refrain from challenging China’s firm resolve to safeguard its lawful rights and interests, Lin added.