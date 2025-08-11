China strongly rejects G7’s accusations against HKSAR govt law enforcement actions

BEIJING: The Chinese Foreign Ministry on Monday firmly condemned recent remarks by members of the G7 and certain Western countries on the law enforcement activities of China’s Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR) government.

It was reported that members and associate members of the G7 Rapid Response Mechanism issued a statement recently, attacking and vilifying the decision of the Hong Kong police to issue arrest warrants on persons involved in the illegal election activities of the so-called Hong Kong Parliament, and referring it as “transnational repression.”

Spokesperson Lin Jian reiterated that the Hong Kong police’s law enforcement actions against anti-China, destabilizing individuals overseas comply with the Hong Kong National Security Law and the Safeguarding National Security Ordinance, and are in line with international law and common practice.

“They are lawful, justified, and necessary,” he stressed, according to a press release.

Lin noted relevant countries’ accusations of so-called transnational repression against the Hong Kong police are utterly groundless.

“A certain country has abused ‘long-arm jurisdiction’ and imposed illicit unilateral sanctions, while attacking and smearing the legitimate law enforcement actions of the Hong Kong police, fully exposing its hypocrisy and double standards,” he added.

The spokesperson emphasized that the central government of China strongly supports the Hong Kong police in taking resolute and lawful actions against anti-China fugitives and destabilizing forces overseas.

“China calls on the relevant countries and institutions to cease emboldening anti-China elements and respect China’s sovereignty by refraining from interference in its internal affairs,” said Lin.