Breaking silence on menstrual and maternal health: The dilemma of Pakistan’s working-class women 

LAHORE: In Pakistan, millions of working-class women (housemaids, factory laborers, farm workers, and domestic help) are silently enduring a crisis that threatens both their health and dignity. These women, many from marginalized communities, face a severe lack of access to menstrual hygiene products, relying instead on old clothes and rags as a substitute for sanitary pads. This unhealthy practice exposes them to the risk of infections, but it is just the tip of the iceberg. Beyond menstrual health, the inadequate access to maternal care, such as prenatal vitamins, regular check-ups, and necessary ultrasounds, leaves these women vulnerable to complications during pregnancy and childbirth. The systemic neglect of these issues contributes to alarming rates of maternal and child mortality in Pakistan, making it imperative that urgent reforms be implemented.

Menstrual hygiene crisis:

A staggering number of women in Pakistan, particularly in rural areas, face the dilemma of not being able to afford basic menstrual hygiene products. According to a 2021 study by the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), over 50% of women in rural Pakistan and 60% in urban slums lack access to sanitary pads. As a result, many women resort to using old pieces of cloth, a practice that is common but deeply unhygienic.

The health consequences of using cloths instead of sanitary pads are significant. The World Health Organization (WHO) has long advocated for the use of hygienic menstrual products to prevent infections, as improper use of cloths can lead to bacterial vaginosis, urinary tract infections (UTIs), and toxic shock syndrome. These infections are rarely diagnosed early, especially in low-income communities where healthcare access is limited.

Moreover, because cloths are not replaced frequently enough—often due to a lack of access to clean water or washing facilities, many women risk developing chronic infections. In some extreme cases, untreated infections can lead to infertility, further compounding the health risks for women already burdened by financial hardship.

Maternal health crisis:

The challenges these women face go far beyond menstruation. The lack of proper maternal care is one of the leading causes of preventable death and disability among women in Pakistan. UNICEF reports that over 60% of pregnant women in rural Pakistan do not receive adequate prenatal care, and many do not have access to essential medical services like ultrasounds or necessary vaccinations. This neglect not only puts the health of the mother at risk but also threatens the well-being of the unborn child.

Maternal mortality in Pakistan remains high, with an estimated 178 deaths per 100,000 live births (according to the World Bank), a number that is considerably higher than the regional average. The absence of adequate prenatal care often leads to conditions such as pre-eclampsia, gestational diabetes, and anemia, which can be fatal if not properly managed. In some cases, pregnancies go undiagnosed for complications like Down syndrome or other congenital disabilities, meaning that children born with disabilities may not receive the care they need early enough to address medical challenges.

Moreover, postnatal care is equally critical. A 2020 study from the International Journal of Gynecology and Obstetrics revealed that many women in Pakistan receive little to no support following childbirth, leading to complications such as postpartum hemorrhage and sepsis. These preventable conditions are often ignored, and the women suffering from them may not even be aware of the treatments that could save their lives.

Call for action by the Government Given the gravity of these issues, it is clear that the Pakistani government must take urgent action to introduce meaningful reforms that could improve the lives of millions of working-class women who have no voice in the policymaking process.

The government should consider the following key actions to address both menstrual and maternal health crises:

1. Subsidized menstrual products: The government should establish programs to provide subsidized sanitary products to low-income women. These products could be distributed through local health centers or community organizations, ensuring that women have access to hygienic menstrual products at little or no cost.

2. Affordable maternal healthcare: Every woman, regardless of her income level, should have access to free or low-cost prenatal care, including essential screenings, ultrasounds, and vitamins. This could be facilitated through partnerships with public and private health organizations to ensure affordability and accessibility.

3. Public awareness campaigns: Nationwide awareness campaigns should be launched to educate women about menstrual hygiene, maternal health, and the importance of regular medical care. These campaigns can help reduce stigma and encourage healthier practices.

The lack of proper menstrual hygiene and maternal care for working-class women in Pakistan is a deep and systemic issue that requires urgent reform. The government must ensure access to affordable menstrual products and essential maternal healthcare in order to safeguard the health and well-being of its most vulnerable women.

It is time for the government to break the silence and take action. These women—who contribute to Pakistan’s economy and society—deserve better. The cost of inaction is too high, and the future of countless women and children is at stake.