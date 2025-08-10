Two siblings killed in Karachi road accident as protesters torch dumpers

At approximately 3:15 a.m., a dumper truck collided with a motorcycle carrying a family, resulting in the deaths of 22-year-old Mahnoor and her 14-year-old brother Ahmed Raza, while their 48-year-old father, Shakir, sustained injuries. The incident triggered intense protests by transporters, who blocked Rashid Minhas Road and the Superhighway near Sohrab Goth, causing significant traffic jams in both directions.

The protests also led to a mob gathering in the area, where seven dumpers were set on fire, with the police intervening to arrest the driver of the dumper involved in the incident. The authorities managed to control the situation after setting up diversions and calling in fire tenders to put out the fires.

Police Senior Superintendent Zeeshan Shafiq Siddiqi confirmed that the police had arrested 14 individuals responsible for the torching of the dumpers, with additional arrests expected as investigators review video footage and other evidence.

The aftermath of the incident saw a wave of violence, with police surgeon Dr. Summaiya Syed confirming that the two victims, Mahnoor and Ahmed Raza, were brought dead to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital. Their father was injured but remains stable. Two drivers were also critically injured after being beaten by the mob. The suspect driver and another dumper driver, involved in the incident, were found with serious head injuries.

The Sindh government intervened after the protests intensified. Sindh Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon met with a delegation of transporters at Karachi Commissioner House, where negotiations led to an agreement to end the demonstration. Minister Memon condemned the violent acts and assured transporters that the government would work to resolve their concerns.

Memon emphasized that violence and vandalism would not be tolerated, and those responsible for the acts of vandalism would face charges under anti-terrorism laws. He further announced that dumper owners would be required to install cameras and trackers in their trucks, as well as provide insurance and driver licenses.

The traffic disruption caused by this incident added to Karachi’s already strained transportation issues. In recent months, Karachi has seen a rise in traffic accidents, especially involving heavy vehicles like dumpers and water tankers. These incidents have led to nearly 500 deaths and thousands of injuries in 2024 alone, according to hospital data.

This tragic incident highlights the growing concerns surrounding road safety and the safety of pedestrians in Karachi, where traffic-related violence and fatal accidents involving heavy vehicles continue to increase.