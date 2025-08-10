Tribes in Lower Dir commit to expelling terrorists and their supporters

KHYBER PAKHTUNKHWA: In a decisive move, tribesmen from a border village in Lower Dir district, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, have pledged to take action against foreign terrorists operating in the region. They have vowed to expel these terrorists, along with their local facilitators, from the volatile area along the Afghan border.

This decision comes amidst a recent surge in terrorist activity in the border districts. Terrorists from the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and their Afghan allies are reportedly using sanctuaries across the border to launch attacks inside Pakistan. Local sources reveal that a grand jirga held on Saturday concluded that no terrorist would be allowed to remain in Maskini Darra, Lower Dir.

The jirga issued a stern warning: if anyone engages in sabotage or subversive activities, their properties will be confiscated, and their families, along with those of their facilitators, will be expelled from the area. Additionally, the tribal assembly has decided to organize night patrols to monitor and restrict the movement of terrorists along the border. This initiative follows recent security reports that terrorists in the neighboring Bajaur district are blending in with the local population while engaging in terrorist activities.

The provincial government, including the chief minister and senior security officials, presented three options to local tribal elders: 1) Expel foreign elements, mainly Afghan nationals, from the area; 2) If expulsion is not feasible, temporarily vacate the area for one or two days to allow security forces to conduct operations to eliminate terrorists; 3) If neither option is possible, minimize collateral damage during ongoing operations.

Security sources emphasized that there would be “absolutely no question” of negotiations with the “Khawarij” (terrorists) or their facilitators unless they surrender to the state. The TTP, responsible for much of the violence in the country, is officially labeled as “Fitna al-Khwarij.” Officials claim these terrorists receive support from India’s intelligence agency, RAW.

The decision to convene the tribal jirga was seen as a necessary step to ensure maximum protection for civilians before any military operation. However, security officials made it clear that there would be “no compromise” with the Khawarij, describing them as “enemies of Islam and the state.” They emphasized that the authority to carry out military operations rests solely with the state.