Travel or gamble?

A few days back, while travelling on a van from Sukkur in this relentless heat, I felt the vehicle swerve sharply before the driver pulled over. Four nuts had come loose from one tyre. Four. If the driver hadn’t caught it in time, we might have ended up as another headline about a “tragic road accident”.

This is public transport in 2025. No maintenance checks, no safety standards, just vehicles running until they fall apart, and passengers praying luck gets them home safely. There are laws about vehicle inspections, but they seem to exist only on paper — because no one enforces them until after people die.

It shouldn’t take a disaster for authorities to remember that transport safety is not optional. A basic fitness check on every commercial van could save lives. But until that happens, every commute feels like rolling dice with your life. The miracle yesterday was that nothing happened. But should safe travel in Pakistan really depend on miracles?

SAJJAD MEHDI

SUKKUR