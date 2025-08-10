NATIONAL

Tarar slams opposition for misleading claims on national economy

By News Desk
APP30-310324 LAHORE: March 31 - Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Attaullah Tarar is talking to the media at 180H Model Town. APP/AMI/FHA

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar on Sunday criticised the opposition, claiming that they are unsettled by the economic progress made under Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s leadership.

In a statement issued on Sunday, Tarar rejected the opposition leader Asad Qaiser’s press conference as misleading and out of touch with the reality of Pakistan’s economic performance. The minister emphasized that spreading false information about the country’s economy is detrimental to public interest.

Tarar pointed out the substantial increase in remittances, which have reached $38 billion, and the current account surplus of $2.1 billion as key indicators of Pakistan’s improving economic status. He also mentioned that inflation is on the decline, exports are rising, and the stock market is showing positive momentum.

He further questioned why the opposition had issues with Pakistan’s improved international economic ratings and asked why they failed to acknowledge the country’s progress in these areas.

The minister also reminded the opposition about the May 9 incidents, accusing Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders of conspiring against the nation by vandalizing state institutions and memorials of martyrs. Tarar reiterated that those involved in the conspiracy had been lawfully punished following transparent trials.

Tarar concluded that the opposition’s main concern stems from the actions taken against those involved in the May 9 conspiracy, and the accountability of these individuals.

Previous article
Punjab witnesses 1,284 road traffic accidents in 24 hours, 16 fatalities reported
Next article
Khalistan movement leader hails Pakistani book on Operation Sindoor’s truth
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

NATIONAL

Sindh govt to extend e-bike scheme to minority workers

KARACHI: The Sindh Workers Welfare Board (WWB) on Sunday decided to extend its upcoming electric bikes scheme beyond women to industrial workers from minority...

Cruelty, not correction

Where is SME support?

PM lauds visionary role of President Aliyev in sealing Azerbaijan-Armenia peace agreement

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Facebook Instagram Twitter
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.