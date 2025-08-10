Tarar slams opposition for misleading claims on national economy

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar on Sunday criticised the opposition, claiming that they are unsettled by the economic progress made under Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s leadership.

In a statement issued on Sunday, Tarar rejected the opposition leader Asad Qaiser’s press conference as misleading and out of touch with the reality of Pakistan’s economic performance. The minister emphasized that spreading false information about the country’s economy is detrimental to public interest.

Tarar pointed out the substantial increase in remittances, which have reached $38 billion, and the current account surplus of $2.1 billion as key indicators of Pakistan’s improving economic status. He also mentioned that inflation is on the decline, exports are rising, and the stock market is showing positive momentum.

He further questioned why the opposition had issues with Pakistan’s improved international economic ratings and asked why they failed to acknowledge the country’s progress in these areas.

The minister also reminded the opposition about the May 9 incidents, accusing Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders of conspiring against the nation by vandalizing state institutions and memorials of martyrs. Tarar reiterated that those involved in the conspiracy had been lawfully punished following transparent trials.

Tarar concluded that the opposition’s main concern stems from the actions taken against those involved in the May 9 conspiracy, and the accountability of these individuals.