Sindh CM says Independence Day celebrations will reflect Armed Forces’ victory over India

By News Desk

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah expressed that the entire nation is celebrating Pakistan’s historic victory over India, with the Armed Forces of Pakistan defeating the enemy on every front.

Speaking to the media on Saturday, he emphasized that Independence Day celebrations were a reflection of this triumph.

Murad Ali Shah remarked that over 160 programs were organized across Sindh in celebration, noting the collective joy of the nation. He also referred to a comment made by the Indian Air Chief about the downing of six Pakistani jets but chose not to respond to it.

The Sindh CM congratulated the nation on Independence Day and shared that he had participated in a match against the opposition, highlighting the vibrancy of sports activities.

He acknowledged the excellent work being done by the sports department but mentioned that due to financial constraints, the sports budget in Sindh could not be increased at this time.

