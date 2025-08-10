Should Khan stay resistant? 

The story of the founder of PTI is one that almost every person in Pakistan knows. He was once a cricket legend who lifted the nation’s spirit and later stepped into politics with a promise to change everything. When he came into power in 2018 people felt hopeful. He spoke about justice, fairness and building a country where the powerful couldn’t walk over the weak. For many he was a breath of fresh air in a system that had been stuck for decades.

But politics is never easy. Soon after taking office the founder of PTI found himself surrounded by challenges. The same forces that had shaped Pakistan’s politics for years were still strong. The establishment behind the scenes, the power players, didn’t always see eye to eye with him. And when he lost office in 2022 things took a sharp turn.

Since then the founder of PTI has taken a bold stand. He refuses to make deals that only serve his own interests. He says if there are going to be talks with the establishment they should be about the country, not about saving his own skin. This has made him a symbol of resistance. Even while facing jail threats and pressure from all sides many people still believe in him. They see him as someone who won’t bend, who won’t play the usual political games. But now the big question is whether this approach is helping or hurting his cause.

There are reasons why talking to the establishment might be a smart move. In Pakistan the military and other powerful groups have always had a strong grip on politics. No leader can survive for long without finding some way to work with them. Right now the founder of PTI and his party are being pushed to the edge. Many of his close allies have either left or gone silent. The party is struggling to stay active and relevant. If he opens the door to talks it could help PTI stay alive and prepare for future elections.

It could also protect the younger members of the party who are facing legal trouble. These are the people who carry the message forward. If the founder of PTI wants the party to last beyond his own leadership he might need to make some tough choices. Talking doesn’t mean giving up. It could be a way to push for fair elections, better laws and a more balanced system. It could be a chance to fix things from the inside.

But there’s a risk. The founder of PTI built his image on standing up to power. If he starts making deals people might feel disappointed. They might think he’s just like the others. That could damage his support. And even if he does talk there’s no guarantee the other side will play fair. Pakistan’s history is full of broken promises and deals that went nowhere. He could end up losing more than he gains.

This moment is bigger than one person. It’s about the future of Pakistan. The founder of PTI has a chance to shape that future. Whether he chooses to keep resisting or to start talking will decide what comes next. It’s a hard choice but it could be the one that makes all the difference. People are watching. Supporters are hoping. And the country is waiting. The path he chooses now will echo for years to come.

There’s also the danger of dividing the PTI even more. Some people in the party might support talks while others might see it as a betrayal. Keeping the team united would be hard especially if the founder of PTI isn’t free to lead directly. The party could fall apart and lose its voice.

So what should he do? Maybe the answer lies somewhere in the middle. The founder of PTI could agree to talk but only with clear goals. He could focus on fixing the system, not saving himself. He could demand fairness, transparency and real change. That way he stays true to his values but also keeps a door open for progress. It would show that he’s still fighting for the people, not just for power.

