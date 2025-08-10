NATIONAL

Senator Siddiqui dismisses India’s new jet-downing claim as absurd

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: Senator Irfan Siddiqui has dismissed India’s latest claim of shooting down a Pakistani aircraft as baseless and absurd, warning that such falsehoods will only bring further embarrassment to New Delhi on the world stage.

He remarked on Sunday that lies never remain barren; they inevitably give birth to more lies.

According to him, the Modi government’s claim is simply another link in this ongoing chain of fabrication.

On the domestic political front, Siddiqui rejected attempts to portray any meeting between Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Nawaz Sharif and leaders like Khawaja Asif as unusual or conspiratorial. He stressed that these were routine political meetings unnecessarily sensationalised in the media.

He asserted that the government faces no threat from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), claiming the party has lost its public support. He criticized PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s decision to withdraw from the electoral process, calling it contrary to democratic values.

The senator also condemned PTI’s plan to give Independence Day celebrations a protest tone, describing it as a continuation of the “May 9 mindset”.

He said the door for dialogue remains open but insisted that PTI must change its approach. Regarding constitutional matters, Siddiqui clarified that there has been no serious consultation on any draft of the 27th Constitutional Amendment, adding that if the need arises, it will be pursued with consensus.

