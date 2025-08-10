Punjab witnesses 1,284 road traffic accidents in 24 hours, 16 fatalities reported

LAHORE: The Emergency Services Department (ESD) responded to 1284 road traffic crashes (RTCs) across all 37 districts of Punjab in the last 24 hours, leading to 16 fatalities and 1496 injuries.

Among the injured, 639 individuals with serious injuries were transported to hospitals, while 857 others with minor injuries received on-site treatment from Rescue Medical Teams, reducing hospital congestion.

Motorbikes were involved in 77% of these accidents, highlighting the urgent need for improved enforcement of traffic laws and lane discipline to curb the rising number of crashes.

The data revealed that the victims included 858 drivers, 70 underage drivers, 129 pedestrians, and 525 passengers. Lahore reported the highest number of incidents, with 226 crashes affecting 280 individuals. Faisalabad followed with 109 crashes and 121 victims, while Multan had 85 crashes resulting in 104 injuries.

The report also showed that 1512 individuals were affected by these accidents, including 1217 males and 295 females. Victims’ ages varied, with 320 individuals under 18, 785 between 18 and 40 years old, and 407 above 40 years.

The breakdown of vehicles involved included 1291 motorbikes, 100 auto-rickshaws, 127 motorcars, 30 vans, 19 passenger buses, 38 trucks, and 124 other types of vehicles and slow-moving carts.