NATIONAL

Punjab witnesses 1,284 road traffic accidents in 24 hours, 16 fatalities reported

By News Desk
PESHAWAR,PAKISTAN - FEBRUARY 03: A view of the accident scene after a passenger van going from Lakki Marwat city to Peshawar, the provincial capital of the northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, collided head-on with a truck on the Indus Highway near the Kohat Tunnel toll plaza in Peshawar, Pakistan on February 3, 2023. At least 17 people, including women and children, were killed and two others injured in a road mishap (Photo by Stringer/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

LAHORE: The Emergency Services Department (ESD) responded to 1284 road traffic crashes (RTCs) across all 37 districts of Punjab in the last 24 hours, leading to 16 fatalities and 1496 injuries.

Among the injured, 639 individuals with serious injuries were transported to hospitals, while 857 others with minor injuries received on-site treatment from Rescue Medical Teams, reducing hospital congestion.

Motorbikes were involved in 77% of these accidents, highlighting the urgent need for improved enforcement of traffic laws and lane discipline to curb the rising number of crashes.

The data revealed that the victims included 858 drivers, 70 underage drivers, 129 pedestrians, and 525 passengers. Lahore reported the highest number of incidents, with 226 crashes affecting 280 individuals. Faisalabad followed with 109 crashes and 121 victims, while Multan had 85 crashes resulting in 104 injuries.

The report also showed that 1512 individuals were affected by these accidents, including 1217 males and 295 females. Victims’ ages varied, with 320 individuals under 18, 785 between 18 and 40 years old, and 407 above 40 years.

The breakdown of vehicles involved included 1291 motorbikes, 100 auto-rickshaws, 127 motorcars, 30 vans, 19 passenger buses, 38 trucks, and 124 other types of vehicles and slow-moving carts.

Previous article
Sindh govt to extend e-bike scheme to minority workers
Next article
Tarar slams opposition for misleading claims on national economy
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

NATIONAL

Sindh govt to extend e-bike scheme to minority workers

KARACHI: The Sindh Workers Welfare Board (WWB) on Sunday decided to extend its upcoming electric bikes scheme beyond women to industrial workers from minority...

Cruelty, not correction

Where is SME support?

PM lauds visionary role of President Aliyev in sealing Azerbaijan-Armenia peace agreement

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Facebook Instagram Twitter
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.