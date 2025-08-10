PTI will approach lawyers over ‘rumoured’ 27th Amendment: Asad Qaiser

ISLAMABAD: PTI senior leader Asad Qaiser on Sunday addressed the ongoing discussions regarding the 27th Constitutional Amendment and stated that the party will consult with the legal community on the matter.

Qaiser emphasized that PTI would first meet with the Islamabad Bar later this month to discuss the proposed legislation.

The 27th Constitutional Amendment follows the passage of the 26th Amendment last year and is intended to reform local governments and address issues left unresolved by previous legislation. According to Qaiser, this is a critical matter for the country, and the party intends to consult widely, including with foreign diplomats and embassies, in addition to holding a seminar on the topic.

Qaiser expressed his concerns regarding what he described as “new drama” surrounding the amendment, asserting that PTI would engage in discussions to understand its implications better.

The PTI leader also criticized the current government and its leadership, calling the political environment “illegal, unconstitutional, and undemocratic.” He further stated that the country is practically under martial law, where decisions are being made according to personal preferences rather than democratic principles.

“We have decided that we will use all available forums — parliament, the courts, and the public — to take our struggle against injustice and oppression forward,” Qaiser declared.

Qaiser continued to criticize the handling of political prisoners, especially PTI founder Imran Khan, stating that cases involving him and others should be judged purely on merit and not under pressure from the authorities. He referred to the ongoing proceedings in parliament, claiming that the system is being manipulated and parliamentarians are being humiliated, particularly in the context of Adiala Jail.

Regarding the 27th Constitutional Amendment, Qaiser referred to the previous discussions surrounding the legislation after a meeting between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari. Despite conflicting statements from government officials about the amendment’s status, Qaiser emphasized the importance of an open discussion about the legislation, stating that the legal community’s input would be central to PTI’s response.

Earlier this year, the Islamabad High Court Bar Association voiced its support for the 27th Amendment, calling for judicial reforms, including the rotation of judges. The bar association’s endorsement further fueled the ongoing debate about the constitutional changes.

PTI founder Imran Khan has voiced strong opposition to the amendment process, declaring on social media that it would be more transparent for the government to openly declare a monarchy rather than continue with what he sees as a “dictatorship” imposed on the country.