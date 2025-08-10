PM lauds visionary role of President Aliyev in sealing Azerbaijan-Armenia peace agreement

Premier Shehbaz receives a telephone call from Azerbaijan president and discusses matters of mutual interest with him

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday offered his warm felicitations to President Ilham Aliyev and the people of Azerbaijan on the historic peace agreement recently concluded between Azerbaijan and Armenia, lauding the visionary role of President Aliyev in bringing the three-decade-old conflict to a peaceful end, the Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) reported.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif received a telephone call from President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, and both the leaders discussed matters of mutual interest.

The prime minister offered his warm felicitations to President Aliyev on the historic peace agreement that was recently concluded between Azerbaijan and Armenia, said a statement issued from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

During their warm and cordial telephone conversation, the prime minister lauded the visionary role of President Ilham Aliyev in bringing the three-decade-old conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia to a peaceful and mutually beneficial end, especially as it would usher in a new era of prosperity for the Caucasus.

The statement quoted the prime minister as particularly appreciating the role played by US President Donald Trump in facilitating this historic deal that would now bring peace and prosperity to the region. The Prime Minister also mentioned the positive role of President Trump in ending the recent Indo-Pak war and appreciated President Trump as a peacemaker across the globe.

President Aliyev expressed deep appreciation for Pakistan’s longstanding and consistent support to Azerbaijan on the Karabakh issue.

The Prime Minister responded that it has always been a matter of duty for the people of Pakistan to extend their support to their Azerbaijani brothers and sisters on this core issue, and it was heartening to note that, under President Aliyev’s bold leadership and statesmanship, peace had finally been established in this region.

While thanking the Prime Minister, President Aliyev said that peaceful development in the region would create new opportunities for enhanced connectivity between Pakistan and Central Asia.

The two leaders also expressed their satisfaction with the positive trajectory of their bilateral cooperation. While recalling their recent interactions in Lachin and Khankendi, the Prime Minister reiterated his invitation to President Aliyev to undertake an official visit to Pakistan soon.

Both leaders are also expected to meet in Tianjin on the margins of the upcoming SCO Summit.

"I conveyed warm felicitations to him and the people of Azerbaijan on the historic Azerbaijan-Armenia Peace Agreement, reached in Washington, DC. I lauded him for his vision and statesmanship and deeply appreciated President Donald Trump, who played the role of peacemaker in facilitating this landmark agreement," he added.

He said, "We also reviewed the trajectory of bilateral relations, especially trade and investment, and reaffirmed our commitment to continue with this positive momentum. We look forward to continuing our high-level engagements in the coming days."