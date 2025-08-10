Over 71,000 apply in first phase of govt Hajj scheme

ISLAMABAD: The first phase of applications for the Government Hajj Scheme 2026 has concluded, with more than 71,000 pilgrims submitting their applications along with the first instalment of Rs500,000. This initial phase was open exclusively to those who had already registered for Hajj.

The second phase, set to begin on August 11, will allow both registered and unregistered pilgrims to submit their applications. This phase will run until August 16, and applications will be processed on a first-come, first-served basis. Along with the application, the first instalment of the expenses must be paid.

The government expects over 116,000 Pakistani pilgrims to perform Hajj this year under the government quota. Early application submission will give applicants a better chance of securing their spot, as the process will close once the quota is filled.

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Religious Affairs confirmed that overseas Pakistanis can also apply for Hajj through their close relatives at designated banks. Medical fitness certificates for overseas applicants will be submitted upon their arrival in Pakistan.

Once the quota is filled, the application process will officially close.