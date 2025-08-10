NAB recovers $1.6b in looted national wealth during Q2-2025: Report

Quarterly reports says recovery made in Q2-2025 marks a substantial quarterly increase of Rs365.29b

Watchdog recovered a staggering total of Rs5,854.73b in past two years, which is 700pc more than the Rs839.08b recovered since its inception in 1999

KARACHI: Pakistan’s National Accountability Bureau (NAB) said on Saturday it had recovered Rs456.3 billion ($1.6 billion) worth of looted national wealth and compensated government departments, institutions, and more than 12,000 individuals.

In its quarterly report, the primary anti-corruption watchdog said the Rs456.3 billion recovery in the second quarter of 2025 marked a substantial increase of Rs91.01 billion, compared to the Rs365.29 billion recovered during the first quarter of this year.

“Out of said recoveries of Rs547.31 billion for the first two quarters of 2025, movable and immovable properties worth Rs532.33 billion have been disbursed/handed over to different ministries & departments of federal and provincial governments as well as financial institutions,” it said.

“Whereas, 12,611 affectees of different cheating-the-public-at-large cases have also been compensated.”

Pakistan is ranked 135 out of 180 countries on Transparency International’s Corruption Perceptions Index for 2024, after falling two spots below its ranking in 2023.

In its quarterly report issued on Saturday, NAB said it remains committed to safeguarding state assets and interests of the general public and recovering funds belonging to the national exchequer.

“In the past two years, NAB has recovered a staggering total of Rs5,854.73 billion, which is 700 percent more that of Rs839.08 billion recovered since the Bureau’s inception in 1999,” it said.

“Currently, NAB is actively coordinating with the revenue departments of all provinces to recover state assets and properties unlawfully held by corrupt elements. Preliminary estimates indicate that state land worth approximately Rs5 trillion is under illegal possession and will be reclaimed.”

NAB is Pakistan’s primary anti-corruption agency, and its core function is to eliminate corruption by investigating allegations of corruption, misuse of authority, and financial crimes. It also works to recover assets acquired through illegal means.