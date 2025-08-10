NATIONAL

Khalistan movement leader hails Pakistani book on Operation Sindoor’s truth

By News Desk

LAHORE: Dr. Amarjit Singh, a prominent leader of the Khalistan movement, has expressed support for an upcoming Pakistani book that aims to reveal the hidden truths behind India’s “Operation Sindoor.”

The book, titled “The War That Changed Everything,” is set for publication on August 11 and has already sparked controversy in Indian political circles.

Dr. Singh, a well-known scholar within the Sikh community, praised the book’s investigative journalists, Ahmad Hassan Al-Arabi and Murtaza Solangi, for uncovering what they claim to be India’s use of a “false flag” operation in Pahalgam in April, which allegedly served as a pretext for India to wage war against Pakistan.

He highlighted the four-day conflict that followed, asserting that it caused significant damage to India’s military prestige and diplomatic reputation, while boosting Pakistan’s standing on the global stage. Dr. Singh accused the Indian government of attempting to cover up the operation by sending ad hoc delegations to 35 countries to propagate a “false narrative.”

In addition to this, Dr. Singh alleged that the 2000 massacre of 35 Sikhs in Chitti Singh Pura was orchestrated by Indian agencies. He claimed that the Pahalgam incident marked a pivotal moment for Pakistan to teach India a valuable lesson, asserting that the forthcoming book will present information from Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) briefings to expose the truth globally.

While Dr. Singh’s statements have been met with strong opposition from Indian media outlets and government officials, the Indian government and military have consistently defended Operation Sindoor as a successful retaliatory measure.

Previous article
Tarar slams opposition for misleading claims on national economy
Next article
Balochistan CM pledges state action against militants, reaffirms dialogue offer
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

NATIONAL

Sindh govt to extend e-bike scheme to minority workers

KARACHI: The Sindh Workers Welfare Board (WWB) on Sunday decided to extend its upcoming electric bikes scheme beyond women to industrial workers from minority...

Cruelty, not correction

Where is SME support?

PM lauds visionary role of President Aliyev in sealing Azerbaijan-Armenia peace agreement

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Facebook Instagram Twitter
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.