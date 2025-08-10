Khalistan movement leader hails Pakistani book on Operation Sindoor’s truth

LAHORE: Dr. Amarjit Singh, a prominent leader of the Khalistan movement, has expressed support for an upcoming Pakistani book that aims to reveal the hidden truths behind India’s “Operation Sindoor.”

The book, titled “The War That Changed Everything,” is set for publication on August 11 and has already sparked controversy in Indian political circles.

Dr. Singh, a well-known scholar within the Sikh community, praised the book’s investigative journalists, Ahmad Hassan Al-Arabi and Murtaza Solangi, for uncovering what they claim to be India’s use of a “false flag” operation in Pahalgam in April, which allegedly served as a pretext for India to wage war against Pakistan.

He highlighted the four-day conflict that followed, asserting that it caused significant damage to India’s military prestige and diplomatic reputation, while boosting Pakistan’s standing on the global stage. Dr. Singh accused the Indian government of attempting to cover up the operation by sending ad hoc delegations to 35 countries to propagate a “false narrative.”

In addition to this, Dr. Singh alleged that the 2000 massacre of 35 Sikhs in Chitti Singh Pura was orchestrated by Indian agencies. He claimed that the Pahalgam incident marked a pivotal moment for Pakistan to teach India a valuable lesson, asserting that the forthcoming book will present information from Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) briefings to expose the truth globally.

While Dr. Singh’s statements have been met with strong opposition from Indian media outlets and government officials, the Indian government and military have consistently defended Operation Sindoor as a successful retaliatory measure.