World

Kallas warns against US-Russia deal on Ukraine without Kyiv and EU involvement

By Agencies

BRUSSELS: European Union foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said on Sunday that any deal between Washington and Moscow to end the war in Ukraine must include Ukraine and the EU, adding that she will convene a meeting of European foreign ministers on Monday to discuss next steps.

“The US has the power to force Russia to negotiate seriously. Any deal between the US and Russia must have Ukraine and the EU included, for it is a matter of Ukraine’s and the whole of Europe’s security,” Kallas said in emailed comments.

US President Donald Trump plans to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska on Friday.

Ukraine drone attack damages industrial facility in Russia’s Saratov, governor says

Kallas said that “as we work towards a sustainable and just peace, international law is clear: all temporarily occupied territories belong to Ukraine.”

“A deal must not provide a springboard for further Russian aggression against Ukraine, the transatlantic alliance and Europe,” she added.

Kallas also said that ministers will discuss the situation in Gaza.

Previous article
Trump nominates State Dept spokeswoman Bruce as US deputy representative to UN
Next article
Sour grapes?
Agencies
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

World

Thousands rally in Tel Aviv demanding end to Gaza war

Gaza’s civil defence says Israeli fire killed 37 on Saturday, including 30 civilians waiting for aid TEL AVIV: Thousands took to the streets in...

Belgium Defies Israel-US might: Drops aid into Gaza

Sour grapes?

Trump nominates State Dept spokeswoman Bruce as US deputy representative to UN

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Facebook Instagram Twitter
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.