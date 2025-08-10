Islamabad Airport to suspend flights for Aug 14 preparation 

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad International Airport will suspend flight arrivals and departures during specific hours from August 11 to 14 due to rehearsals for the Independence Day parade, according to a notice issued by the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority.

As per the notice, the airport will remain closed from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm, with all flight operations suspended. Airlines have been instructed not to schedule flights during these hours.

Additionally, from August 11 to 13, flight operations will also be halted from 8:00 pm to 10:00 pm Pakistan Standard Time.