Explosion at Hezbollah site kills six Lebanese soldiers

A deadly explosion at a weapons depot near the Israeli border claimed the lives of six Lebanese soldiers on Saturday, according to the Lebanese army. A military source reported that the soldiers were in the process of removing munitions from a Hezbollah facility when the blast occurred.

Under the truce that ended last year’s war between Israel and Hezbollah, Lebanese troops have been deployed in the country’s southern regions to dismantle the Iran-backed militant group’s infrastructure. This tragic incident follows a recent decision by the Lebanese government to disarm Hezbollah, with the army tasked to devise a plan to complete the process by the end of the year.

Hezbollah has vowed to defy the cabinet’s decision, which came under significant pressure from the United States, while Iran expressed its opposition to the move on Saturday.

The military issued a preliminary report confirming that six soldiers were killed while inspecting a weapons depot and dismantling its contents in Wadi Zibqin, a region in Tyre district near the Israeli border. Investigations are ongoing to determine the cause of the explosion.

A military source, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, revealed to AFP that the blast took place inside a Hezbollah military facility. The soldiers were reportedly removing munitions and unexploded ordnance left from the recent conflict when the explosion occurred.

President Joseph Aoun was informed of the incident by army commander Rodolphe Haykal, describing it as a “painful” event. Prime Minister Nawaf Salam paid tribute to the soldiers who were killed while on duty, honoring the army as the protector of Lebanon’s unity and legitimate institutions.