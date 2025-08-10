Cruelty, not correction

Thousands of children are being held in Pakistani jails under inhumane conditions — an alarming reality that demands urgent action. In 2023 alone, 385 children were reported to be imprisoned across the country. Many of them were only 18, while over a 100 were younger than 16. These young individuals are not being guided or rehabilitated; instead, they are treated like criminals and forced to live in cruel and degrading conditions.

According to The State of Children in Pakistan, during 2021-22, at least 540 children were arrested in Punjab, 510 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 260 in Sindh and 55 in Balochistan. This is a deeply disturbing situation. Children are the future of any nation, but when they are locked up and stripped of their dignity, we damage not only their lives but also the future of our society.

The authorities concerned must take immediate and effective steps to address this issue. If left unaddressed, the psychological and social damage to these children will leave long-term consequences for them and also for our nation.

ZARGUL GOHRAM

SATELLITE TOWN, BALOCHISTAN