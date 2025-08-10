Country’s dental exports to China climb 4pc in H1 2025

BEIJING: Pakistanís exports of dental instruments and appliances to China grew by 4% year-on-year in the first half of 2025, reaching $2 million, China Economic Net (CEN) reported quoting trade data from the General Administration of Customs of China (GACC).

This marks a steady increase from $1.93 million during the same period last year.

According to the data, shipments totaled 205,840 kilograms, highlighting Pakistanís competitive edge with an average price of $0.47 per kilogramóamong the most cost-efficient in the market.

The growth reflects broader momentum in bilateral medical trade, with Pakistanís overall exports of medical and surgical instruments to China reaching $5.56 million, alongside veterinary instruments ($3.24 million) and ophthalmic equipment ($155,465).

Ghulam Qadir, Trade and Investment Counsellor at the Pakistan Embassy in Beijing, said the uptick is partly driven by millions of dollars in strategic partnerships formalized between Pakistani and Chinese firms in January 2025.

These agreements, facilitated through Beijingís B2B medical conferences, prioritized tariff reductions of 3%ñ5% under the China-Pakistan Free Trade Agreement and enhanced supply chain integration.

Experts believe that Pakistanís Sialkot manufacturing hubóranked as the worldís fifth-largest medical equipment centeróleveraged its low production costs and EU-standard compliance to meet Chinaís demand for high-volume consumables.

Ambassador Khalil Hashmi emphasized Pakistanís ìstrategic connectivity and raw material reservesî as pivotal to sustaining this growth.

It is worth noting that the HEALTH ASIA 2025 expo in Karachi (October 23ñ25) will serve as a crucial platform for Pakistani manufacturers to engage more than 500 Asian buyers and explore joint ventures in high-value niches.