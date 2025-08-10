NATIONAL

Balochistan CM pledges state action against militants, reaffirms dialogue offer

By News Desk

QUETTA: Chief Minister of Balochistan, Mir Sarfraz Bugti, reiterated his commitment to peace, stating that the provincial government’s doors remain open for dialogue with those willing to lay down their arms.

However, he made it clear that the state would not hesitate to take decisive action against militants continuing to engage in violence.

Addressing the “Stability of Pakistan” conference in Quetta, Bugti stressed that a small group of armed militants could not impose their ideology on a nation of 250 million people. He affirmed that peace was achievable in Balochistan, which he referred to as the “heart of Pakistan” and essential for the country’s survival.

Bugti highlighted the province’s historical significance, recalling that under the leadership of Pakistan’s founder Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, Balochistan’s tribal elders had convened a jirga to decide on the region’s historic accession to Pakistan.

The chief minister accused foreign powers hostile to Pakistan of funding a small group of terrorists attempting to manipulate the Baloch people under the pretext of nationalism, and warned that their actions would only lead to a “futile war.”

Previous article
Khalistan movement leader hails Pakistani book on Operation Sindoor’s truth
Next article
US VP Vance says Ukraine-Russia peace deal unlikely to satisfy either side
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

NATIONAL

Sindh govt to extend e-bike scheme to minority workers

KARACHI: The Sindh Workers Welfare Board (WWB) on Sunday decided to extend its upcoming electric bikes scheme beyond women to industrial workers from minority...

Cruelty, not correction

Where is SME support?

PM lauds visionary role of President Aliyev in sealing Azerbaijan-Armenia peace agreement

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Facebook Instagram Twitter
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.