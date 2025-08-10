Against all odds

Maria Naseem, a young and talented student from Balochistan’s Kech district, has amazed everyone, including her teachers and peers at Aga Khan Medical College, by scoring 96% with 100 marks in chemistry in the HSSC examination. She has been included amongst the top position holders.

This achievement is particularly outstanding because Maria belongs to a region largely lacking in facilities and resources. Not only that, but a region where majority of girls are deprived of an education to begin with. Despite it all, she has proved that every student has the potential to achieve great things regardless of their background. Maria’s achievement further highlights the potential and talent of Baloch girls — who ultimately deserve better education and more opportunities to exercise their capabilities.

ASMA NASIR ALI

TURBAT