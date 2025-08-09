Trump reaffirms Indian fighter jets were shot down during India-Pakistan standoff

WASHINGTON: U.S. President Donald Trump has once again confirmed the downing of Indian fighter jets during the recent Pakistan-India tensions.

Speaking to the media during the Azerbaijan-Armenia peace agreement event, Trump said that 5 or 6 fighter jets were shot down during the Pakistan-India conflict. He added that the dispute between the two countries was serious, and both Pakistan and India were on the

brink of a potential nuclear war.

Donald Trump stated, “I don’t want wars; I want peace and trade. I even stopped a war between Pakistan and India.” He also mentioned that a deal with Russia is in its final stage and that he will soon meet with President Putin and President Zelensky, as both Russia and Ukraine now seek peace.

Referring to the Pakistan-India ceasefire, the U.S. President said both countries were heading toward a major war, and he advised them to choose trade over conflict. He praised the leaders of Pakistan and India for showing wisdom.

On the other hand, India, frustrated by the recent U.S. tariff measures, has decided to strengthen its ties with Russia and China. In this regard, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit China for the first time in seven years and has also invited Russian President Putin to visit India.

Additionally, India has halted the purchase of weapons and aircraft from the United States, a move that global analysts are calling a serious step.

It is worth noting that, according to American magazine Bloomberg, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi declined a dinner invitation from President Trump on June 17, fearing that Trump might arrange a meeting with Pakistan’s Field Marshal Asim Munir during the event.

According to Bloomberg, a 35-minute phone call took place between President Trump and Narendra Modi on June 17, which marked a turning point in U.S.-India relations.

The tense phone conversation was followed by a cooling in diplomatic ties, with President Trump later describing the Indian economy as “dead” and imposing a 50% tariff on Indian goods.