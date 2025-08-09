NATIONAL

Saudi Crown Prince invites PM Shehbaz to attend 9th FII Forum

By Staff Correspondent

ISLAMABAD: Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Nawaf bin Said Al-Malky Saturday called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and handed over a signed invitation letter from Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdul Aziz Al Saud to participate in the ninth Future Investment Initiatives (FII) Forum to be held in Riyadh from 27-30 October.

While accepting the gracious invitation extended to him, the prime minister conveyed his warm greetings and respectful regards for Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdul Aziz Al Saud as well as to Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

Recent developments in the region were also discussed during the warm and cordial meeting.

Earlier, in a high-level meeting between Federal IT Minister Shaza Fatima Khawaja and Saudi Minister for Communications and IT Eng. Abdullah Al-Swaha, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia reiterated their commitment to proceeding with Pakistan-Saudi tech collaboration.

Previous article
Marwat blames Aleema Khan for absolute control over PTI
Next article
Trump reaffirms Indian fighter jets were shot down during India-Pakistan standoff
Staff Correspondent
Staff Correspondent

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

NATIONAL

PTI’s Omar Ayub’s bail pleas in three May 9 cases rejected

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Lahore on Saturday rejected the interim bail petitions filed by former leader of the opposition in the National...

Trump reaffirms Indian fighter jets were shot down during India-Pakistan standoff

Marwat blames Aleema Khan for absolute control over PTI

Hearing of PTI founder, Bushra Bibi in Toshakhana-II case adjourned

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Facebook Instagram Twitter
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.