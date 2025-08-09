Saudi Crown Prince invites PM Shehbaz to attend 9th FII Forum

ISLAMABAD: Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Nawaf bin Said Al-Malky Saturday called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and handed over a signed invitation letter from Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdul Aziz Al Saud to participate in the ninth Future Investment Initiatives (FII) Forum to be held in Riyadh from 27-30 October.

While accepting the gracious invitation extended to him, the prime minister conveyed his warm greetings and respectful regards for Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdul Aziz Al Saud as well as to Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

Recent developments in the region were also discussed during the warm and cordial meeting.

Earlier, in a high-level meeting between Federal IT Minister Shaza Fatima Khawaja and Saudi Minister for Communications and IT Eng. Abdullah Al-Swaha, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia reiterated their commitment to proceeding with Pakistan-Saudi tech collaboration.