PTI moves LHC seeking permission for Aug 14 Workers’ Convention

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday overruled Registrar Office objections to a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) petition and directed that the petition be fixed for hearing.

The LHC judge remarked that the issue of maintainability would be examined on the judicial side.

PTI leader Akmal Khan filed the petition to secure permission for its Workers’ Convention scheduled for August 14 at a stadium in Shahdara.

The party moved the Lahore High Court after district authorities failed to decide on the party’s request to hold the gathering.

The LHC judge remarked that the issue of maintainability would be examined on the judicial side. During the hearing, the Punjab government’s Assistant Advocate General objected to the maintainability of the petition.

The Registrar’s Office had earlier raised multiple objections, including the petitioner’s failure to approach the redressal commission, omission of references to previously filed petitions in the current one, and not attaching a copy of earlier orders with the fresh petition.

Representing the petitioner, senior lawyer Khurram Latif Khosa argued that an application for the rally was submitted to the Deputy Commissioner, but no decision had been made to date.

Akmal Khan’s lawyer requested that the court direct the Deputy Commissioner of Lahore to decide on the pending application before August 14. The court has now scheduled the matter for hearing, where it will determine whether the petition is maintainable and whether PTI can proceed with its planned Independence Day convention.