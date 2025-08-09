Prince William delivers important message amid Royal family turmoil

Prince William, the Prince of Wales, has expressed his heartfelt congratulations to Truro City Football Club as it marks a historic milestone in its journey. In a letter sent to the club’s captain, Connor Riley-Lowe, the prince extended his best wishes as the club becomes the first Cornish team to turn fully professional after their promotion to the National League.

The personal message, delivered by the Prince’s Private Secretary, Ian Patrick, highlighted the significance of the club’s achievement, with Prince William, who is also the Duke of Cornwall, acknowledging the pride the team has brought to the region. “The Duke knows that you have only just returned home after a few years away, and like everyone else in Cornwall, will be cheering you on,” the letter read. “Prince William has asked me to pass on his warmest congratulations in getting promoted to the National League as Cornwall’s first professional team.”

Prince William, who has long been a patron of the Football Association and a passionate Aston Villa fan, expressed his excitement for the future of the club. “Good luck to The Tinners,” the letter concluded.

Truro City’s promotion to the National League is a historic moment not just for the club, but for the entire region, as it becomes the first Cornish side to achieve professional status.

In addition to supporting Truro City, Prince William has also made significant contributions to local Cornish football. Earlier this year, he helped resolve issues faced by Mousehole AFC, a club in the small village of Paul, which struggled with poor access due to a pothole-ridden lane. The prince facilitated the construction of a new road, improving access for the club’s members and supporters, and pledged to visit the site once the work is completed.

As Prince William and his wife, Princess Kate, take a break from royal duties during the summer school holidays, the prince’s last public appearance was at the Women’s Euro 2025 final in Basel, Switzerland, where he celebrated England’s second Euro victory with his daughter, Princess Charlotte.