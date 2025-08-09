Pakistan welcomes Azerbaijan, Armenia peace agreement: PM

Premier Shehbaz says Pakistan stands with brotherly nation of Azerbaijan at this proud moment of their history

We also appreciate facilitation role of US, under President Trump, in bringing the two sides together: PM

The historic moment reflects the wisdom and sagacity of Azerbaijan’s leadership: FO

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday said that Pakistan welcomed the historic peace agreement signed between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia at the White House Summit under the auspices of US President Donald Trump.

“This landmark development marks the dawn of a new era of peace, stability, and cooperation in the South Caucasus, a region that has endured decades of conflict and human suffering. We congratulate President Ilham Aliyev and the people of Azerbaijan on this historic agreement, that reflects wisdom, foresight, and sagacity in charting a course for a peaceful future for their region,” the prime minister posted on X account.

He further said that Pakistan had always stood by the brotherly nation of Azerbaijan and stood with them at this proud moment of their history.

“We also appreciate the facilitation role of the United States, under President Donald Trump, in bringing the two sides together and securing an agreement that will open up new avenues for trade, connectivity, and regional integration. It is our hope that this spirit of dialogue will serve as an example for other regions facing protracted conflicts,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Foreign Office Spokesperson said, “This historic moment reflects the wisdom and sagacity of Azerbaijan’s leadership in bringing a prolonged conflict to a peaceful resolution.”

“Pakistan acknowledges and appreciates the efforts of President Trump in fostering conflict resolution and promoting peace across various regions of the world,” he said in a statement issued on Saturday.

“As a steadfast advocate for peace and stability in the Caucasus and beyond, Pakistan hopes this agreement will mark the beginning of a new era of prosperity and enduring peace—not only for Azerbaijan and Armenia but for the entire region,” he added.

Earlier, Azerbaijan and Armenia signed a US-brokered peace agreement on Friday during a meeting with US President Donald Trump that would boost bilateral economic ties after decades of conflict and move them toward a full normalization of their relations.

The deal between the South Caucasus rivals—assuming it holds—would be a significant accomplishment for the Trump administration that is sure to rattle Moscow, which sees the region as within its sphere of influence.

“It’s a long time—35 years—they fought, and now they’re friends, and they’re going to be friends for a long time,” Trump said at a signing ceremony at the White House, where he was flanked by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

Trump said the two countries had committed to stop fighting, open up diplomatic relations, and respect each other’s territorial integrity.

US President Donald Trump holds the hands of Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev and Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan as they shake hands with each other during a trilateral signing event at the White House in Washington, D.C., August 8, 2025.

The agreement includes exclusive US development rights to a strategic transit corridor through the South Caucasus that the White House said would facilitate greater exports of energy and other resources.

Trump said the United States signed separate deals with each country to expand cooperation on energy, trade and technology, including artificial intelligence. Details were not released.